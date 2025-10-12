Dreary weather Sunday with a change coming up

ROANOKE, Va. – We had a chilly start to our morning with temperatures in the 50s and some stronger breezes coming in. Throughout the day we have the chance to see some rain showers.

Sparse showers are expected around the region for the duration of the day. These rain spells will be intermittent and short-lived.

10:00 am sunday

Along with the rain, we could see wind gusts between 20-30 mph due to a coastal low pressure system off the coast of the Carolinas.

This will make for an even chillier feel to our already cool day.

9:00am sunday

Temperatures today are going to be relatively cooler than normal for what we would see on this day historically.

Average high temperature for our area is around 71 and we will only being reaching the mid to upper 60s. That said, this cool weather is not here to stay.

today

Once we get through this Sunday we will have the sunshine return as well as some warmer temperatures; highs in the upper 70s can be expected for the first portion of the week.

Come Thursday we will see a brief cool down as a cold mass of air passes through. We will return to temperatures in the 70s and keep the sunny skies around going into next week.