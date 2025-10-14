Clear and sunny for much of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking sunny conditions nearly all week long with temperatures keeping a little on the mild side before cooling later in the week.

Headlines

Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Today

The setup will provide some relief from the warmth. Breezy conditions out of the north with continue to streamline into the region.

Today

A few stray gusts between 15 and 20 mph are possible at times Tuesday afternoon.

Today

Warmer temperatures and big-time sunshine will be out and about the next few afternoons. Cooler air will eventually take over to close out the workweek.

Next Few Days

Conditions also dry out significantly. The driest air of the season builds in later this week!

This Week

