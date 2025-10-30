Gusty winds return as rain showers clear

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain showers are continuing to push through for the next few hours. Conditions eventually dry out, but it comes at an expense.

Planner

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will continue to push north and east through the day. This will take most of the moisture and move it out toward the northeast.

Later Today

Partly cloudy skies will eventually build in Thursday afternoon for most along the Piedmont. Areas along the Blue Ridge will stay a bit on the cloudy side.

High Temperatures

Gusty winds will be the next talker after the rain moves out. Gusts between 20 and 30mph return later Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Gusty

Conditions will be near perfect for trick or treating on Friday! Mostly clear skies with breezy winds will be out and about Friday evening.

Halloween

Looking ahead to the weekend, partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures build in. It will continue to be a little breezy, but overall it will be a nice and calm fall-like weekend!

Looking Ahead

