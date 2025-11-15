Today is a great day to grab your golf clubs, but be wary of the breeze

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is looking like a great time to get outside! If you are hoping to book a tee-time for the day, you will have a great opportunity this afternoon.

That said, before you grab your clubs it is important to keep in mind that it will be pretty breezy; your trajectory may be skewed and could add a couple strokes to your game.

We are looking at a nice, warm day ahead of us! Expect to see temperatures get to the upper-60s and some places even stretching in to the mid-70s. You may be thinking, “this weather sure seems warmer than it usually does during this time of year”...

That is because it is! The highs today are well above average across the board. The foothills of our region are seeing the most drastic difference with a 14-15 degree increase from the historical average; which is good news for our warm-weather fans!

Early tomorrow morning we will see a cold front push through the area bringing our temperatures back down to normal. With this front, there will be some scattered rain cells throughout the area in the early hours of Sunday.

On Tuesday, there will be a low pressure system that will fuel a couple splotches of rain throughout the day. The rain could bleed into parts of the morning Wednesday.

Thursday evening could see a couple showers going into the early hours of Friday. These will occur throughout the day rather sporadically.

All-in-all, we are looking at a very seasonable week ahead. Make sure you take advantage of today’s beautiful weather!