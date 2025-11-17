A cool and clear start to the workweek

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been a beautiful but chilly morning today! We are starting off in the 30s and 40s today, but a quick warm-up is on deck thanks to abundant sunshine.

10 to 10 forecast today shows temperatures back in the mid-50s by this afternoon! This is still a few degrees cooler than our average of 59 degrees, but the sunshine will bring our “feels-like” temps higher than the actual air temperature.

If you aren’t a fan of the cool air, you’ll love the warm front on the horizon! This next weather-maker will bring a warmer pattern and some much-needed rainfall to the region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Zone by zone, today, we are still mild but fall-like for our high temperatures.

Today will by far and away be the coolest day of the next seven, with a warming trend and active pattern lasting through this upcoming Saturday.