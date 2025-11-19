Does a Hard Freeze Kill Allergens?

ROANOKE, Va. – We have had quite the temperature rollercoaster these past few days, and we will be nothing if not consistent this next week! Temperatures this afternoon still stand in the 60s and 70s, but a major change is on the way.

We will end the week very mild, but in the coming weeks, another arctic blast is in the forecast. This will, of course, bring a hard freeze to parts of Southwest Virginia.

There is an upside to these hard overnight freezes! The first hard freeze of the season does a good bit to kill a few fall allergens!

I have the details in the video above.