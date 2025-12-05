Cold Weather Continues Overnight!

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been a snowy start to the weekend! Snowfall totals have reached anywhere from 3-5″ in and around the New River and Roanoke Valleys, to 1-3″ in portions of Southside and Lynchburg.

Snow Totals (2025 - WSLS)

As we move into the overnight hours and into the day Saturday, temperatures will not make a significant rebound.

This brings concern for an overnight refreeze. There will likely be slick spots on the road Saturday morning. Stay weather aware and take it slow on the roadways tonight and tomorrow!

Hourly Temps (2025 - WSLS)

Our 7-Day forecast keeps us overcast during the day tomorrow. We will likely stay overcast until Sunday morning.

Temperatures rebound a bit this weekend into the 40s, briefly hitting the 50-degree mark on Wednesday with the chance of rain showers on and off throughout the next week.