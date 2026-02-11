Cool, but dry and sunny the rest of the work week

Tonight through the rest of the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Mainly clear skies are on tap for tonight. It will be a cold night though with lows near 30 degrees. We did have some melting take place throughout the day, so there is a possibility of a refreeze overnight on some roads.

Thursday will be another bright, sunny day. However, it will be chilly and breezy highs in the middle 40s. The wind will weaken late Thursday into Thursday night. And Friday will be another dry day under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonable, reaching the upper 40s to near 50.

Looking ahead to the weekend

Saturday is dry, Sunday is not. Valentine’s Day (Saturday) will see clouds thickening. Your date nights Saturday evening look dry as well under mainly cloudy skies. Rain chances return later Saturday night and Sunday looks quite wet. Rain is likely on Sunday so make sure to have your umbrellas handy.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Saturday will we will fall into the lower 40s on Sunday.

Another warm up next week

That cool down Sunday is short-lived. We’ll be right back into the 50s on Monday, with the middle 60s returning by Wednesday. We look dry on Monday and Tuesday with a few rain chances returning by Wednesday.

Want to share what the weather looks like in your neighborhood? Pin your photos at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/ and you might see them featured on WSLS.com.