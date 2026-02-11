A MUCH warmer weekend ahead!

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday and Sunday look similar. Both will be warmer. Both will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Both will also have a slight chance for a couple of rogue PM t-showers, with the best chance to get a little wet lying in the mountains. Lynchburg and Southside zones should be dry all weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s on Saturday, reaching the lower 90s on Sunday.

Early next week

Monday and Tuesday look similar to the weekend! Both days will be partly to mostly sunny, with more sun early and more clouds later on. Both days will also have the chance for isolated PM storms. Once again, the NRV and Highlands will have a slightly better chance to see these popcorn t-showers in comparison to the Piedmont.

And temperatures will remain hot, topping out in the low-to-mid 90s early next week. A heatwave could be cooking for us from late this weekend into the early-to-middle parts of next week!

Storms by the middle of next week

A better chance for showers and storms for everyone will lie Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front impacts the area. At this point, most of these t-showers look to lie in the afternoon and evening hours. And a couple of these storms could be on the strong-to-severe side with wind and hail looking to be the main threats this far out. We definitely need the rain, and the middle part of the next work week will be our best opportunity to get wet.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. And although temperatures may not be quite as hot, we will still be above average for this time of year. Highs will hit close to 90 on Hump Day, falling into the upper 70s on Thursday. We may be even cooler than that next Friday.

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