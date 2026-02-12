Still wet at times tonight, but not as rainy on Thursday

Tonight through the rest of the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain will fill in again this evening with a few storms possible as well. If headed out and about tonight, make sure to have the raingear handy. However, Thursday does not look as wet as it once did. Yes, we will still have some leftover showers around, but they won’t be too widespread, and they won’t last very long. We may even close out the day with some sunshine. Rest assured, if you don’t see sunshine on Thursday, you will on Friday. Friday will be mainly sunny and dry as high pressure comes back into play.

Temperatures for the rest of the work week will be cooler. We will only reach the low-to-mid 60s on Thursday, although we should climb back into the lower 70s on Friday.

Weekend forecast

The weekend should warm up nicely. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s on Saturday, rising to close to 80 on Sunday.

While a couple showers are possible on Saturday, more of us will stay than get wet. There will be a better chance for hit-or-miss showers/storms on Mother’s Day (Sunday), especially in the afternoon and evening hours. We are not talking washouts here by any stretch, but when celebrating Mom, keep your eye to the sky after lunchtime. Otherwise, the weekend will be partly sunny.

Looking ahead to next week

There will be a continued chance for leftover showers or storms on Monday. But we should dry out on Tuesday.

Temperatures next week look to drop a bit, topping out near 70 on Monday. There are indications we will turn warmer heading into the middle of the week.



