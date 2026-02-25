Variably cloudy and breezy day!

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Your out the door forecast this morning brings a small chance of precip to the Highlands, NRV, and Roanoke Valley this morning. Any mixed precip or rain showers will quickly move through and exit by lunchtime.

In the wake of a cold front that will bring some areas the wintery mix, we can expect breezy conditions all day today. Winds will gust anywhere from 30-35 mph.

Wind Gusts Current as of 8AM (WSLS 2026)

Here is another look at this morning’s front; this is also why we are expecting variable cloud cover during the daytime hours. Once this moves through, there is one more weather maker right on its heels.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Rain showers will start around midnight Thursday, with the southern portions of the NRV and Southside Zones picking up the heaviest rain. There will be on-and-off rainfall on Thursday morning that tapers off into the afternoon. Don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow!