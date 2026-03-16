Tornado warning issued for Martinsville, Henry County and parts of Patrick and Franklin Counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the City of Martinsville, Henry County and parts of Patrick and Franklin Counties.

At 10:14 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Critz, or 7 miles east of Stuart, moving east at 55 mph. The warning is expected to expire at 10:45 a.m.

The warning covers the following areas:

The City of Martinsville

Henry County

Southeastern Patrick County

Southeastern Franklin County

Spencer

Bassett

Axton

Snow Creek

Leatherwood

Critz

Impacts include flying debris, which will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, according to officials. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.