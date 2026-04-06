Seasonal temps return this week

A strong cold front that passed through Sunday caused a rainy Easter morning. Now we are seeing the colder air really set into the region Monday morning; hourly temperatures will reach into the 60s later on in the day. Sunshine will make it feel a bit warmer than the actual air temperature.

Hourly Temps (WSLS 2026)

Although we are a few degrees below average for this time of year, at least we are in good company! Up and down the East Coast, we are a couple of degrees cooler thanks to the cold front that is living up to its name.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

In the wake of this past weekend’s weather-maker, high pressure is quickly building into the region and giving us a very boring forecast this week!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We have a week of sunshine and mild temperatures ahead! We will eventually rebound to that early-summertime feel this weekend when our highs reach into the 70s and 80s! Have a great Monday.