A humid and at times stormy weekend ahead

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms forming. The SPC has put all of us in a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather to start the weekend with the main threats being heavy rain, thunder/lightning, wind, and maybe even some hail. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

The coverage area of the rain should be a little less on Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. And it will be a bit hotter too with highs close to 90.

Very important to note: the weekend does NOT look like a washout...far from it. Just keep your eye to the sky from around lunch-time on.

A hot week ahead

The big weather story next week will be the high heat. Temperatures early next week will reach the lower 90s. That’s the lowest high temperature of the week. We will be in the low-to-mid 90s on Tuesday, and the upper 90s mid-to-late next week. A few of us may get to or maybe even over 100 degrees on Thursday or Friday. And that’s only half the battle. The humidity will be up there too, making it feel even worse. Heat indices (feel-like temperatures) may get to 105 or slightly above late next week in some spots. A Weather Authority Alert Day will be possible at times next week because of this oppressive heat. Please make sure to stay hydrated, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in the A/C. Keep an eye on the elderly and bring your pets inside too.

Rain chances look to be pretty low most of the week. A couple of PM storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday with a better chance for some cooling t-showers by Friday. Otherwise expect quite a bit of hazy sunshine.





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