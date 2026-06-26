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Pulaski Town Manager announces Rosie’s Gaming Emporium could potentially come to Pulaski

10 News Digital Team

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PULASKI, Va. – The Town of Pulaski announced Thursday that an opportunity exists for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to be located within the town.

The town said that at this time, the project remains in its preliminary stages and there are several important steps that must occur before it can move forward. A home storefront is not solidified, and a number of locations are being looked at by Rosie’s.

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One of the key requirements is obtaining the necessary number of voter signatures required by Virginia law to place the matter on a future ballot, potentially this coming November, for public consideration.

The town manager said that if the required signatures are obtained and all statutory requirements are met, the citizens of Pulaski will have the opportunity to decide if Rosie’s has a future in the Town of Pulaski.

The Town Manager, Todd Day, said that the Town of Pulaski remains open for business and the office appreciates the interest and engagement of its residents and looks forward to providing updates on the opportunity Rosie’s Gaming Emporium presents.

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