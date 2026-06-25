Massive Saharan dust plume headed to Florida, Gulf Coast. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Tis the season. It’s about this time every year where we look for Saharan dust to make its several thousand-mile trip across the Atlantic.

The Saharan Air Layer as its most known is most notable for helping to suppress tropical activity due it’s dry, dusty and hot atmospheric conditions.

By the upcoming weekend, some dust will try and sneak into Florida.

Saharan dust forecast

Unless really thick, you’ll only know it’s there by the milky haze in the sky or dirt residue left on outside objects from rain carrying dust particles to the ground.

The dust is usually suspended thousands of feet in the air.

The thickest concentration of the plume is expected to head toward Texas. This is where air quality would be most impacted.

Florida Impacts

While extremely sensitive groups may notice lower air quality, most will not be impacted.

The dry, dusty airmass is expected to move in Saturday into Sunday. As a result rain chances will drop and temperatures will soar.

Highs will top out in the upper 90s with rain chances falling to 30%.

In the areas that do receive rain, keep an eye out for the dusty spots on cars or outdoor porch furniture.

Florida may see just the right amount of dust to help enhance the sunrise and and sunset Sunday and Monday.

Saharan dust can create vivid sunrises and sunsets

The extra particles in the atmosphere will help to scatter light more enhancing the red color in the sky.

What’s The Deal With The Dust?

There are several good and bad things that comes with the dust.

Limits tropical development

During the months of May, June and July, when the dust is most prolific, it helps to keep tropical development at bay in this part of the world. The dust tends to a much lower impact during August, September and October.

Amazon rainforest fertilizer

The dust cloud contains phosphorous, among other things, which is then transported more than 5,000 miles across the Atlantic often settling in the Amazon. The phosphorous helps to fertilize the soil in the rainforest.

The bad side of this is it can help fuel algae blooms and red tide.

Poor air quality & dirty rain

The dust typically hangs out anywhere from 5,000 feet to 20,000 feet above the ground. Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds can bring some of this dust down to the surface, aggravating allergies and impacting those with respiratory ailments. Air quality when the dust is thick could become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the raindrops could also contain the dust leaving dirty marks on your car or porch furniture when the raindrops evaporate.

Vibrant sunrise/sunsets

When the sun is low on the horizon in the morning and evening, the sun’s rays have to travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere. The light scatters more, producing beautiful red, orange and pink colors in the sky. When small dust particles are introduced, more scattering takes place, enhancing the already vibrant colors.