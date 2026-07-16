Another Smoky Thursday Morning

Yet another day of smoke filled skies! We are still seeing mild temperatures this morning as a result of the smoke and haze acting like an atmospheric blanket overnight and keeping us from radiational cooling.

Temperatures Current as of 8AM (WSLS 2026)

It is noticeably hazy when you step outside and our air quality is now at a moderate level because of the upper Midwest and Canadian wildfire smoke in the region. If you do have respiratory issues, please be sure to take frequent breaks if you have to be outside today and tomorrow.

Wildfire Smoke (WSLS 2026)

Although we are dry today, the good news is we have a cold front that will sweep through the area tomorrow and bring the chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. This will do a bit to help clear out the air. Another system will pass through this weekend, bringing the better chance for widely scattered showers and storms.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We will return to seasonable temperatures on Monday and break the mini heat wave that has ruled the roost this past week. Have a great day and try to stay cool!