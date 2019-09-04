Aches, pains may flare up with Dorian off the East Coast

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the impacts of nearby tropical systems that's seldom mentioned is the toll they can take on our bodies. This is especially the case for people who suffer from fibromyalgia, arthritis and/or migraines (just to name a few).

I'll never forget during Hurricane Irene in 2011 when my older brother had the mother of all migraines. Years later, I learned the correlation between that storm and his migraines. Ever since, I have wanted to share that with you all.

Tropical systems tend to have a much lower air pressure at their core than your garden variety storms. When the air pressure drops, fluids in our joints expand. This expansion is what causes additional pain or discomfort.

The map below shows a more significant drop in air pressure near and east of I-95, which is also where we expect the most rain and strongest wind to be.

Even here at home, however, the air pressure is forecast to drop below the average. So while it's not a drastic drop, it may be enough to where you feel your aches and pains flaring up Thursday and/or Friday.

For my brother, I usually recommend that he gets ahead of the storm and takes whatever medicine beforehand. I'm also not a doctor, and let's face it; you know your body better than I do.

If there is something that you feel helps you, by all means start putting that into place Wednesday before the storm inches closer to the Carolinas.

For more information on the actual weather impact the storm will have here locall, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.