Chilly Saturday morning, patchy frost possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Patchy frost will be possible early Saturday morning along and west of the Parkway.

Early morning temperatures will begin in the 30s under mostly clear skies.

The clouds will increase as we go throughout the day and temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Nestor will track south of Virginia, which it will bring us rain late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

The precipitation could become heavy at times overnight so do watch for ponding on the roadways if you plan to be out and about.

The rain will taper off from southwest to northeast Sunday morning and most of us will be dry near noon.

Locations east of I-81 could receive up to 1.50" of rain with isolated areas of 2" for Southside.

Totals will be near .50" or less west of the Parkway.

The clouds will partially decrease and high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

It’s dry on Monday, then another round of rain will move in on Tuesday.

