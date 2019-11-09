Cold morning, highs only in the 40s Saturday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - It will be a very cold start to the weekend.

Early morning temperatures across southwest Virginia will start in the teens and 20s under clear skies.

You'll want to wear the heavier jacket if you are attending the Virginia's Veterans Parade in downtown Roanoke.

High pressure will remain nearby, which will result in plenty of sunshine.

Unfortunately, Saturday afternoon temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Warmer air will briefly return Sunday and Monday, with highs reaching into the low to mid 60s.

The next cold front will cross the area Monday night into Tuesday.

At this time, the cold air is chasing the moisture.

Most of the precipitation will be light rain east of the Parkway with light snow/flurries to the west.

The frigid air will rush into the region Tuesday, dropping high temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday night lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s.

Most of us will be in the 30s for Wednesday, then we get the opportunity to thaw out late in the work week.

