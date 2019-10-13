Cooler Sunday, light showers possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will be noticeably cooler due to a cold front that passed through the region Saturday.

You may encounter patchy drizzle and valley fog Sunday morning.

Otherwise, expect a few light rain showers along and east of the Parkway.

Temperatures will only top out in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will begin to decrease west to east late in the afternoon, and we all may see a little sunshine before sunset.

It'll be a cool night with overnight lows falling into the 40s and lower 50s under fair skies.

For Columbus Day, temperatures will rebound back into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front will bring us the chance of scattered showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will also bring high temperatures crashing down into the 50s and lower 60s by Thursday.

Many of us could be waking up to some of the coolest temperatures of the season come Friday morning with lows in the 30s and lower 40s.

Patchy frost will be possible.

