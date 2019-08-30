Dorian is now a major Category 3 hurricane

ROANOKE, Va. - 2 P.M. FRIDAY UPDATE:

As of the 2 p.m. Advisory on Friday, Hurricane Dorian is officially a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. The hurricane is still tracking to the northwest at 10 mph.

ORIGINAL STORY:

As of the 11 a.m. Advisory Friday, Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane with max wind speeds of 110 mph.

The movement is to the northwest at 10 mph and it should turn more to the west as high pressure builds in from the north and an upper-level low pulls away from the Bahamas.

This setup will help to steer Dorian toward the Bahamas and Florida.

It is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane later today.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is forecast to strengthen over the warm Atlantic waters and become a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida early next week.

The exact landfall location is still not set in stone.

The uncertainty is due to an area of high pressure off the East Coast.

If the high remains strong, Dorian would track into Florida.

If the high weakens, Dorian could turn more northward near the coast of Florida.

Dorian is expected to slow down as it approaches Florida, which will result in prolonged wind, storm surges and flooding.

Tropical storm and even hurricane conditions cannot be ruled out for southwest Florida and for locations inland.

Regardless of the exact track, Dorian will likely become a large, dangerous hurricane.

