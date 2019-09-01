Dorian strengthens to a Category 5 Hurricane

Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 5 Hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds at 175 mph.

The eye of the hurricane is about 20 miles wide and the storm continues to move slowly to the west at 8 mph.

Dorian will impact the northern Bahamas throughout Sunday and even into parts of Monday.

It is going to bring hurricane force winds to Great Abaco and Grand Bahaman Islands, along with powerful storm surge and flooding.

Dorian will slow down even more as we head into Monday.

The current forecast has Dorian making a slight curve to the west/northwest Monday into Tuesday as it approaches Florida's Atlantic coast.

This curve is CRUCIAL in the projected path of the storm.

As it stands, the forecast keeps Dorian off the coastline of Florida early next week, then curving towards Georgia and the Carolinas late in the week.

All locations from Florida to the Carolinas need to remain vigilant to the forecast.

