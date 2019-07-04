Weather

BOOM! Fireworks forecast broken down town by town

Here's a breakdown of Thursday evening's fireworks forecast

By Chris Michaels - Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. - We have quite a few fireworks displays going on in our area this evening. A full list of those events can be found here

Thursday night, storm chances appear to be greatest in areas near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway right around or after fireworks time. Make sure you have the StormTeam 10 app, so you can track the weather where you are.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect region-by-region. 

ROANOKE VALLEY

NEW RIVER VALLEY

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

I-64 CORRIDOR

CENTRAL VIRGINIA

SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA

