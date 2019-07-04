Weather to set off a few fireworks too this Independence Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Independence Day is here again, and with it comes the chance for a few of nature's fireworks. Before then, temperatures top out at about 85-91°.

Storms begin developing around lunchtime near some of our area's mountains. These storms become a little more numerous in the coming hours. That's not to say it will rain at your barbeque the whole time. You just may need to take things indoors, and wait out whatever storm develops.

Any storm that does develop will produce lightning and heavy rain. A stronger storm or two area-wide may be enough to drop some small hail or even bring down some limbs/weak trees.

By tonight, the low pressure system responsible for these storms will sit near the area. It's east of that low pressure where storms will form around fireworks time. So, the chance for storms tonight looks to be scattered mainly east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Storms or not, make sure you have the StormTeam 10 app and bug spray! It's going to be warm and quite sticky out. The 'skeeters like that!

Hit-or-miss showers and storms will be present each afternoon through the weekend, as highs top out between 85 and 90°.

A front to our west will team up with our humidity to give us that chance. It's possible that, once the front passes early next week, temperatures and rain chances drop.

However, if low pressure can form along the coast - we may still have the chance for some showers next Tuesday and Wednesday.

