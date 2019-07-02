4th of July fireworks displays, parades across Roanoke, Lynchburg and southwest Virginia

It's nearly time to celebrate America's 243rd birthday and that means fireworks displays will be all across Virginia!

Here is a list of more than 30 fireworks displays that are happening across Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southwest Virginia:

Wednesday, July 3

Rocky Mount: Independence Day Festival in Rocky Mount -- Music, food, inflatables and family activities at the Franklin County High School football field. Fireworks will start after dark. Event is 5 - 10:30 p.m.

Pembroke: Fourth of July Firework Celebration -- Live music from 6 to 9 at Mountain Lake Lodge, with fireworks starting after dark. BBQ from 5:30 to 9. Dinner is $10 a plate with $2 non-alcoholic drinks and $4 dessert.

Pulaski: Pulaski Yankees - Enjoy fireworks after the Yankees game against the Elizabethton Twins.

Thursday, July 4

Blacksburg: Independence Day Festivities -- A full day of festivities ends with 9:30 p.m. fireworks at the Municipal Park

Brookneal: July 4th Celebration -- Head to Patrick Henry's Red Hill for a day filled with history, patriotism, fun and of course, fireworks! Everything begins at 3 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 9:10 p.m.

Buchanan: Fireworks at Buchanan Community Carnival & Buchanan 4th of July Parade -- Festivities include a chicken BBQ at 11 a.m. The parade begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m.

Christiansburg: Fourth of July Celebration -- The festival on Main Street begins at 10 a.m. and at 9:15 p.m., head to the NRV Mall or Walmart parking lots to watch the fireworks!

Covington: July 4th Celebration -- At the Jackson River Sports Complex watch the 9:30 p.m. fireworks

Danville: July 4 Celebration -- Celebrate Independence Day at the Carrington Pavilion with activities for the whole family, vendors, concessions, the Danville Symphony Orchestra playing as well as fireworks at dusk!

Galax: Galax Fire Department Carnival - The parade gets underway at 7 p.m. with fireworks set for 10 p.m.

Grayson County: Independence Fourth of July Celebration -- Parade at 10 a.m. with activities throughout the day with a band and fireworks at dusk at Town Park

Hillsville: Fourth of July Celebration -- Parade gets underway at 4 p.m. with fireworks at the VFW at dark

Huddleston: Fireworks -- Be at Mariners Landing for fireworks scheduled to begin after dusk

Lexington: Fireworks -- Parking is $5/vehicle at the Oak Hill Cross Country Course at Virginia Horse Center. Pre-fireworks concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Lynchburg: Lynchburg Hillcats -- After the Hillcats 6 p.m. game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, enjoy a fireworks spectacular

Martinsville: Celebration 2019 at Martinsville Speedway -- Guests will have a festive time enjoying great music, food, games and carnival rides. Once you've enjoyed the carnival rides, gotten your belly full, won a few prizes and listened to exceptional music, grab a chair, let down the tailgate and wait for the largest fireworks show in the area to begin.

Narrows: Narrows 69th July 4th Festival -- Enjoy a day of fun and celebrating at The Narrows Town Park. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Newport: Newport 4th of July Parade -- Come see the Kazim Misfits in action. The parade will start at 11 a.m.

Radford: Spirit of America - A full day of events at Bisset Park concludes with 9:30 p.m. fireworks

Roanoke: Roanoke's Fireworks on the Fourth -- The fun starts at 7 at the River's Edge Sports Complex with live music, activities for the family and food trucks. Fireworks go from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m.

Roanoke: American National Bank's Four on the 4th presented by Fleet Feet -- Start your holiday off right with a four mile run around downtown. There are running and walking options, as well as a free kids fun run, and each participant will receive a race t-shirt and finisher’s medal. See website for details.

Roanoke: Big Lick Independence Day Celebration -- Spend the afternoon celebrating at Big Lick Brewing Company with food from Mama Jean's Barbecue and live music from 1:30 to 4:30.

Roanoke: Fourth of July Party! -- Corned Beef & Co. will be celebrating on its rooftop patio with hot dogs, baked beans, fries and coleslaw and other summer favorites. There will also be red, white and blue frozen drinks, live music, and a contest for the person with the most patriotic attire.

Salem: Fireworks at Salem Fair -- Gates open at 4 and the fireworks start around 9 at the Salem Civic Center.

Shawsville: Independence Day Celebration -- Enjoy an 8 a.m. 5k, 5 p.m. parade followed by more events and fireworks at dark

South Boston: 4th of July Celebration -- Parade at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at constitution Square

Stuart: Fireworks on the 4th of July -- Launching at 9:30 p.m. at DeHart Park

Vinton - Vinton's Fourth of July Celebration -- Entertainment, Music, Food available for purchase, and fireworks at the Vinton War Memorial

Wintergreen: July 4th Jubilee -- Head to the Wintergreen Resort for a day full of festivities with 9:30 p.m. fireworks

Wytheville: Far Out 4th -- A full day of events that ends with fireworks being launched from Withers Park at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Floyd: Fireworks -- Be at the Floyd County High School parking lot for fireworks at 9:15 p.m

Lynchburg: Wyndhurst Fireworks -- Fireworks will light up the sky over The Summit Lake on Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Moneta: NewSong Concert and Fireworks - A night of worship with Grammy-nominated group NewSong. Concert begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow

Saturday, July 6

Buchanan: Fireworks at Buchanan Community Carnival -- Fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m.

Did we miss any events? Send an email to news@wsls.com and we'll add them!

