New SOL parent reports coming home this year

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids across the Commonwealth are starting to take the SOL (Standard of Learning) tests.

For the first time, the Virginia Department of Education is releasing Parent Reports to help you better understand your child’s progress this school year.

The Parent Reports are available to parents whose students have already completed the spring SOL assessments in school divisions around the Commonwealth and can be obtained directly from their child’s school. For students who have not yet taken their SOL assessments, parent reports will be available after those students have completed their tests.

“An involved and informed parent is critical to a student’s success,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons in a statement. “We want to empower parents with clear and useful information about their child’s performance this year and equip them with tools to help their child catch up or get ahead over the summer.”

For the first time, there is a parent report after students take the Virginia SOL. (Courtesy: VDOE)

The Spring SOL Parent Report informs parents if their child’s test scores show that the child needs additional support, is considered at-risk of falling behind, or if the child is performing on grade level or above. Designed to provide a year-long look at a student’s academic progress, the Parent Reports tie together the Virginia Growth Assessment scores previously taken and the current spring SOL results to show the current trend in the student’s academic progress. These results help show in which content areas and skills a student may need additional support and where more time with a teacher or tutor could be beneficial to the student’s academic success.

Sample parent reports are available for Grades 3-8 reading and math, and all other SOL tests (except writing). Additional resources for parents, including a video explaining the Spring Parent Reports and a tool for parents to help facilitate conversations with their child’s teacher regarding their child’s performance can be found on the Parent Resources page of the VDOE website under the Assessment tab.