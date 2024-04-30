WATCH LIVE: AG Miyares set to provide an update on Operation Ceasefire’s impact on crime in our region

DANVILLE, Va. – On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Attorney General Jason Miyares is slated to provide an update on Operation Ceasefire’s impact on crime in parts of our area, including the Cities of Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Martinsville.

Danville Police Chief Chris Wiles, City of Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, and other Ceasefire City leaders will also be in attendance.

Miyares announced the creation of Operation Ceasefire in October 2022. The initiative was formed to promote group violence intervention strategies and work with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes.