Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire

RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution.

On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven approach to addressing violent criminal activity among repeat violent offenders, as well as by investing in gang prevention, supporting victim protection funding, supporting community policing in high-crime neighborhoods, and getting the most violent and repeat offenders off the streets.

The following cities will be involved in Operation Ceasefire, according to Miyares’ office:

Norfolk

Hampton

Petersburg

Roanoke

Newport News

Portsmouth

Richmond

Chesapeake

Danville

Martinsville

Lynchburg

Emporia

The OAG added that they will be hiring two to three Group Violence Intervention Coordinators to promote gang violence intervention strategies, coordinate resources, work with law enforcement, and develop relationships with the community.

Officials will work with the General Assembly to fund a Victim-Witness Assistance program for protective services and said the General Assembly allocated $5 million for Operation Ceasefire in the bipartisan budget earlier this year.

Miyares’ office said they’re still working through the process, but it should be fully funded by this winter.