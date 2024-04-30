Jumping jellyfish! What are those clouds?

Picture of virga as seen by Harvey Smith Tuesday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – The past two mornings, you might’ve looked up at the sky and thought we were being invaded by a new species of flying jellyfish.

While that sounds like some sort of nautical horror movie, that wasn’t actually what was going on (and we think you knew that anyways).

Mid-level clouds, either altocumulus or cirrocumulus, had developed. Precipitation was trying to fall, but it was evaporating in a layer of dry air well before ever getting close to ground level.

What you see is almost a trail or tail of evaporation that we call ‘virga.’

Photo of virga in Christiansburg Monday morning, taken by Valerie Young. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You can see why that might happen when looking at Tuesday morning’s weather balloon launched from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

When the red line (temperature) and the green line (dew point) are close, the air is saturated. When they’re separated from one another, the air is dry.

Tuesday morning's weather balloon data from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

