Beyond The Forecast - What caused multiple tornado outbreaks in the Plains?

Tornado Alley is infamously known for well...tornadoes. In recent days, it has unfortunately lived up to its name.

A pair of storm systems resulted in more than 100 reports of tornadoes, most of which were in Nebraska and Oklahoma.

There were more than 100 reports of tornadoes between April 25 and April 28, 2024.

What makes this part of the country so prone to tornadoes, though?

It isn’t just that there’s flat land.

In fact, a lot of it has to do with the Rockies.

As hot, dry air descends from the Rockies, it clashes with warm, moist air that’s being pulled in from the Gulf. This sets up a volatile atmospheric boundary called a dry line.

Tornado Alley is notorious for "dry lines" which allow storms to explode minutes after developing.

Storms initiate on this dry line, and they often spin rapidly.

In a case like last Friday, there was a large amount of instability (thunderstorm fuel) that allowed these storms to reach their fullest potential.

Surface temperatures were in the 70s, while the air just 20,000 feet above was around 4° below zero.

Weather balloon data from last Friday shows the large amount of instability that was in place prior to the tornado outbreak.

On average, Tornado Alley sees hundreds of tornadoes per year.

Average number of tornadoes per year across the Continental U.S.

May and June tend to be very active months, starting with the Southern Plains and then ending in the Northern Plains.

We hope, for their sake, that things will calm down soon.

Immediately, there is another threat of severe thunderstorms in Tornado Alley. This is the outlook through Wednesday, May 1.

There's another threat for severe thunderstorms across the Plains Tuesday and Wednesday.

That same system brings an increased chance of showers and storms (not necessarily severe) to our area this weekend.

