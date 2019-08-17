ROANOKE, Va. - Brace yourself for a hazy, hot and humid weekend.

A few areas of fog will be around to kick off Saturday morning.

The fog will lift quickly, before mid-morning.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon.

There is the chance of an isolated pop-up afternoon storm east of the Parkway and the precipitation will end by sundown.

It'll be a warm and muggy night with lows falling into the lower 70s.

Patchy fog will develop overnight.

It’ll be rinse and repeat for Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-90s, especially for locations east of the Parkway.

This is where heat index values will be nearing 100 Sunday afternoon.

An isolated afternoon thundershower is possible but most will remain dry.

Spotty shower and thunderstorm chances continue for the beginning of the work week with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s.

Thunderstorm chances increase midweek as a boundary approaches the region and stalls out nearby.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.