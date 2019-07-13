Heat and humidity continues for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The weekend is looking absolutely fantastic in terms of staying dry.

Granted, it’ll be hot and humid with highs each day topping out in the low to mid-90s.

There will be more sunshine across the region Saturday and a few clouds will build Sunday.

Spotty showers will be possible late Monday as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s.

Better precipitation chances are on tap for Tuesday.

Highs from Tuesday through the rest of the work week will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TRACKING BARRY

Barry is expected to make landfall Saturday morning along the coast of Louisiana.

Barry could potentially strengthen into a category one hurricane, but there is the chance it could remain a tropical storm as it makes landfall.

Regardless, it is expected to bring a lot of rainfall to the central Gulf Coast, lower Mississippi Valley and the Tennessee Valley through the weekend and into early next week.

