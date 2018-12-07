Heavy snow arrives Sunday, significant impacts south of 460

ROANOKE, Va - Quiet, but cool weather is with us to close out the work week and start the weekend. It's not until overnight Saturday and really Sunday morning that the weather starts to go downhill. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday

WINTER STORM:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect and along and South of 460 meaning significant winter weather is expected. A Winter Storm Warming is in effect for Grayson county because confidence is highest for significant impacts and snow will start earlier.

Snow starts to spread along the the 77 corridor early Sunday morning and works northeast through the mid-morning and the afternoon. Snow rates could be close to 1" per hour in spots south of 460. The snow will likely pile up quick in these areas.

IMPACTS:

Impacts will differ greatly depending upon location. An extremely sharp cutoff in snow is expected, especially north of 460. Significant impacts in terms of power outages and near-impossible travel is expected along and especially south of 460. Gusty winds could cause whiteout conditions.

BREAKDOWN:

Snow starts Sunday morning

Heaviest snow Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow rates could top 1" per hour along and south of 460

Snow totals drastically decrease north of 460 from Lynchburg and points north to the Highlands.

Power outages and near-impossible will be likely south of 460 into Southside, parts of the NRV and the 77 corridor (Red on above map)

A 50 mile shift in the track can change expected amounts. Adjustments in expected snow/ice may be needed before Saturday evening.

Winds pick up, gusting at times to 20-30mph south of 460. Likely will create whiteout conditions and power outages.

Heavy, wet snow is expected. Use caution while shoveling

Snow moves out Monday

A blast of cold follows the the snow. Low temperatures, especially where the most snow falls will dip into the teens and 20s.

