High wind gusts continue; low wind chills likely Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - The same system that spawned a few tornadoes in the Deep South Saturday is supplying us with strong wind gusts through Monday.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, we've already seen wind gusts equivalent to that of a severe thunderstorm in some locations.

Hot Springs, Simmonsville and Windy Gap all have seen peak wind gusts of 58 mph. Not far behind is the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport with a peak gust of 54 mph.

The wind stays strong through the night, meaning that the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect for the area will remain through midday Monday.

Areas in the High Wind Warning can still expect peak wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph through Monday morning, with wind gusts not quite as strong for Lynchburg and Southside.

Several thousand people have already lost power, according to Appalachian Power. We've also had a few reports of downed trees. That threat will continue into the night and Monday morning.

Whereas it's been very warm Sunday afternoon, Monday morning will be pretty cold. That combination of cold air and strong wind gusts will make things feel rather uncomfortable at times through the morning.

Wind chills will likely bottom out in the teens in areas west of the Parkway.

Fortunately, the wind won't be quite as strong during the day Monday (still breezy). Temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the afternoon (40s in the NRV and Highlands).

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.