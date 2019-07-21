Hot, humid Sunday with spotty afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will start off dry and with some sunshine.

Temperatures will quickly warm into the low to mid-90s.

If you factor in the high humidity levels, some locations east of the Parkway will feel like the lower triple digits.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop near lunchtime and continue through the afternoon.

An isolated strong storm containing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

Any precipitation will end near sundown.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday afternoon and evening.

The precipitation will continue into Tuesday morning and then big-time relief will be upon us.

High temperatures will cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday.

