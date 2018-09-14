Entire 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway to close due to Hurricane Florence

ROANOKE, Va. - Anyone looking to take a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway this weekend is out of luck.

The National Park Service announced that beginning at 8 p.m. Friday the entire 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway and all associated facilities will be closed in anticipation of high winds and heavy rains due to the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

The only exceptions to the closure will be the Pisgah Inn and Peaks of Otter Lodge. Access to Pisgah Inn will be via US-276 only, while access to Peaks of Otter Lodge will be via VA-43 only.

During this closure, all scheduled ranger programs and special events and uses are canceled.

This includes concerts at Humpback Rocks, Roanoke Mountain and Mabry Mill as well as the Overmountain Victory Celebration at the Museum of NC Minerals.

This closure will remain in effect until further notice.

