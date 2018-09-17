More than 30 Virginia nurses head to North Carolina after Florence leaves wake of distress

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 13: Bob Cavanagh (L) and Linda Moore (C) wait in an evacuation shelter setup at the Conway High School for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 13, 2018 in Conway, United States. Hurricane Florence is…

RICHMOND, Va. - Although the most of Florence has made its way through North Carolina, the storm left a wake of unrest across the state -- and more than 30 Virginia nurses are going to help.

The Virginia Department of Health, the Fairfax County Health Department and the Arlington County Health Department said they are sending 35 public health nurses to provide medical support at emergency shelters throughout North Carolina.

"Our remaining nurses throughout the state stand ready to deploy to Southwest Virginia, where the effects of Florence could bring landslides, swollen and flooded rivers, and the potential for tornadoes," said M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner. "I am extremely proud of the great team effort that enables VDH to prepare and train for such emergencies, and welcome the opportunity to support North Carolina -- we know its leaders would do the same for us."

This assistance is provided through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to provide mutual aid assistance to other states.

VDH said it last responded to an EMAC request for support to the U.S. Virgin Islands following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

During February 2018, VDH said it sent Environmental Health strike teams to St. Croix and St. Thomas to assist with identifying, monitoring, assessing and mitigating environmental health hazards.

