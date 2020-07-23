Tropical Depression Forms In The Gulf Of Mexico

Location 530 miles ESE of Port Oconnor Texas Wind 30 mph Heading WNW at 6 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 88.2W, 25.9N

Discussion

At 1000 p.m. CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 25.9 north, longitude 88.2 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of the Texas coast from port mansfield to high island.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * port mansfield to high island Texas

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Land Hazards

Wind: tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday.

Rainfall: the depression is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to the lower Texas coast, and inland through south-central Texas and the rio grande valley.

Surf: swells generated by the depression are expected to increase and affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts in a day or two. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.