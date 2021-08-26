Tropical Depression Forms Over The West-Central Caribbean Sea

Location 115 miles SSW of Negril Jamaica Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 13 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 79.2W, 16.9N

Discussion

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 79.2 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion should continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near of over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and Western Cuba Friday, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. Northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight, and become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Ad

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:12 Thursday Morning, August 26th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Cayman Islands has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cayman Islands, including Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac.

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Cayman Islands * Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in central and western Cuba, in the northern Yucatan Peninsula, and along the northern U.S. Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this system.

Ad

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 10:03 Thursday Morning, August 26th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Depression Nine can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4, WMO header WTNT44 KNHC, and on the web at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?key_messages.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore flow along the immediate coast of the Isle of Youth and near and to the east of where the center crosses the coast of western Cuba. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands tonight, and are expected to reach the Isle of Youth and portions of western Cuba in the warning area on Friday.

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with maximum totals of 15 inches across Jamaica. Rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are expected across the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth and the northeast portions of the Yucatan Peninsula. These rainfall amounts may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Ad

Rainfall from this system is likely to begin impacting portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast by early Sunday.

SURF: Swells generated by this system will begin affecting Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba tonight and Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.