Long sleeves Wednesday morning; warmer by the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Following some needed rain for most of the area (and perfect napping weather) Tuesday, Wednesday is off to another cloudy and cool start.

We subtract rain from the equation today, as the clouds gradually start to break for us. Highs range from 66 to 71°, as a result.

As high pressure over the northeastern U.S. continues to retreat, that will allow warmer air to keep moving into the region.

We'll still start in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings, but we'll manage to make our way into the mid to upper 70s each afternoon.

Meanwhile, a significant winter storm will be taking place in the Northern Plains. This storm is quite strong, so it will wrap up a lot of the cold air. That will prevent it from coming this far south.

Still by Sunday, we'll cool down a bit and see overnight lows into Monday drop into the 40s. Our first frost, however, won't happen within the next week.

