Moon, Jupiter appear "close" to each other in Thursday night sky

ROANOKE, Va. - Skywatchers, be sure to look to your south and southwest Thursday night. Just make sure to do so before 10:45, as that's when the moon sets.

The moon will be in very "close" quarters to Jupiter from our vantage point, and the sky should be clear enough for a good view of it!

Far to the left of the moon will be Saturn.

By Saturday night, the moon will appear very close to Saturn, with Jupiter farther to your right.

We may not be able to see it very well, though.

More clouds move in late Saturday and Sunday ahead of some rain on Monday.

