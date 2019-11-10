Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a cold start to Sunday with temperatures beginning in the 20s and lower 30s.

If you left your car parked outside overnight, you will be scraping frost off the windshield.

We will have plenty of sunshine around Sunday to help warm temperatures into the low to mid 60s.

The warmth will continue into Monday, before the next cold front arrives Monday night.

At this time, the cold air is chasing the moisture.

Most of the precipitation will be light rain east of the Parkway with light snow/flurries to the west.

Minor snow accumulation will be possible for the western slopes.

A gusty wind will usher in much colder air Tuesday.

It will knock highs into the 40s Tuesday and lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s Tuesday night.

Wind chills will be in the single digits for some locations along and west of the Parkway Wednesday morning.

The coldest day will be Wednesday with highs only topping out in the 30s.

Warmer air will gradually filter back into the region and highs should return to the 50s by the end of the work week.

