National Weather Service releases information about Friday's storms

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg went out to Giles and Pulaski counties today to survey the damage caused by Friday nights storms.

It has been determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bella Vista in Pulaski county from 8:10 to 8:11 PM on Friday night. The winds were estimated to be between 90 to 95 miles per hour. The tornado was embedded within the storm and was determined to be 50 yards wide and a quarter of a mile long.

Any damage that occured before that time was caused by a downburst and straightline winds.

