No relief, heat wave continues for the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - The heat will continue to build across the area.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid-90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Heat index values east of the Parkway will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Stay hydrated and be sure to take frequent breaks if you must be outside.

A few pop-up afternoon thundershowers will be possible.

Most of the precipitation will remain along the Blue Ridge.

It'll be another warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s.

Patchy fog will develop Sunday night.

Spotty afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances continue for the beginning of the work week with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Thunderstorm chances increase midweek as a cold front begins to work into the region.

This will also bring some relief to southwest Virginia with highs cooling back down into the 80s.

