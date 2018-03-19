Rain moves in later today; Snow on the first full day of spring

ROANOKE, Va. - Clouds will continue to build on this Monday, but temperatures will remain pleasant in the mid to upper 50s. Shower chances go on the increase through the afternoon and especially this evening. Rain could be heavy at times overnight with even a stray clap of thunder.

Rain continues Tuesday with a changeover to snow first occurring in the Highlands. Most everyone, with the exception of Southside will have changed over to snow by the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

The heaviest snow looks to fall from the Highlands into Northern Virginia, but a general 1-3” of snow is possible along and west of the Blue Ridge.

A dusting to an inch is possible for Southside.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.