Record breaking heat shatters over century old record

ROANOKE, Va. - Record high temperatures were broken Wednesday afternoon across southwest Virginia.

The high heat is thanks to an upper level ridge extending from the southeast states to the Gulf.

That, coupled with an area of high pressure across the mid-Atlantic region, resulted in high temperature records being shattered across the eastern seaboard and Midwest.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Lynchburg soared past the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1905.

The more than century-old record was replaced with a new high of 96 degrees.

Danville hit a high of 97 degrees, which is far past the previous record of 92 degrees set in 1986.

The records books are staying busy with Blacksburg.

Tuesday, Blacksburg endured their first 90 degree day for the month of October, which made for the hottest October day on record.

Wednesday, the high in Blacksburg made it to 90 degrees, which is tied for the hottest October day on record.

This temperature soared past the previous record high of 85 degrees set in 1953.

Roanoke hit a high of 94 degrees, which surpassed the century old record of 88 degrees (1919).

More record-breaking heat is on the way Thursday.

