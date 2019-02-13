Wind gusts to 121.3 mph at Grandfather Mountain Wednesday morning

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, NC - Early Wednesday morning, the wind gusted to 121.3 mph at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. That sets the record for highest wind gust at Grandfather, which is roughly a mile above sea level.

While it's not uncommon for the wind to howl up that high, a gust of this magnitude is. (The sensor is actually in a location that favors higher wind speeds, because the wind funnels in toward it.)

121.3 mph, if sustained, would be equivalent to the wind speed measured at the center of a Category 3 hurricane!

As reported by the weather station at the Mile High Swinging Bridge, Grandfather Mountain saw exceptionally high winds last night and early this morning, including a gust of 121.3 mph around 4 a.m., exceeding the park's previous record of 120.7 mph, recorded Dec. 21, 2012. pic.twitter.com/xBwr2MVo7q — Grandfather Mountain (@GrandfatherMtn) February 13, 2019

High Wind Warnings were in place at the time, and expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Grayson County.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.