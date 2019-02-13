Weather

Wind gusts to 121.3 mph at Grandfather Mountain Wednesday morning

121.3 mph sets the record for highest gust

By Chris Michaels - Meteorologist

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, NC - Early Wednesday morning, the wind gusted to 121.3 mph at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. That sets the record for highest wind gust at Grandfather, which is roughly a mile above sea level. 

While it's not uncommon for the wind to howl up that high, a gust of this magnitude is. (The sensor is actually in a location that favors higher wind speeds, because the wind funnels in toward it.)

121.3 mph, if sustained, would be equivalent to the wind speed measured at the center of a Category 3 hurricane!

High Wind Warnings were in place at the time, and expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Grayson County. 

