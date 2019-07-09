Saturn goes into 'opposition' Tuesday afternoon; appears bright at night

ROANOKE, Va. - If the sky can clear out enough for you Tuesday night, be sure to look east after sunset. If you see a non-blinking 'star,' that would be Saturn.

Saturn is going into opposition Tuesday afternoon, meaning that Earth will be sandwiched in between the planet and the sun. As a result, Saturn will be brighter than it usually appears in our night sky.

Start out looking east around sunset, look higher up around midnight and then look west by sunrise Wednesday morning.

The only thing that may get in the way of your view will be clouds and patchy overnight fog.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.