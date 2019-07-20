Scorching hot weekend ahead

ROANOKE, Va. - It is going to be a scorching hot weekend.

Saturday afternoon highs will quickly soar into the mid to upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

If you factor in the high humidity levels, it’ll be feeling more like the triple digits for locations east of the Parkway.

If you plan to be outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated.

An isolated afternoon storm is possible but most locations will remain dry.

The heat and humidity will continue for Sunday with highs returning to the 90s.

Heat index temperatures for many east of the Blue Ridge will be in the triple digits.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon with the best chance for locations along and west of the Blue Ridge.

A strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

Precipitation chances will continue into the first part of the work week.

This will also bring some relief to the area.

High temperatures will cool into the lower 80s by Tuesday.

